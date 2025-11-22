Watch: NMIXX Takes 9th Win For 'Blue Valentine' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, ALLDAY PROJECT, And More

NMIXX has won a ninth music show trophy—and a triple crown—for “Blue Valentine”!

On the November 22 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” and PLAVE’s “BBUU!” NMIXX ultimately took the win with a total of 6,143 points.

This is the third time that “Blue Valentine” has taken first place on “Music Core,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, ALLDAY PROJECT, ITZY, TXT’s Yeonjun, KISS OF LIFE, PLAVE, FIFTY FIFTY, IDID, Baby DONT Cry, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, INFINITE’s Dongwoo, CRAVITY, NEXZ, CLOSE YOUR EYES, AHOF, VVUP, NEWBEAT, KIIRAS, and Gyubin.

Check out their performances below!

Stray Kids – “Do It”

NCT DREAM – “Beat It Up”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “ONE MORE TIME”

ITZY – “TUNNEL VISION”

TXT’s Yeonjun – “Talk to You”

KISS OF LIFE – “Lucky”

PLAVE – “BBUU!”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Skittlez”

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun – “Like Our First Snow”

INFINITE’s Dongwoo – “SWAY”

CRAVITY – “Lemonade Fever”

NEXZ – “I’m Him”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “X”

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

VVUP – “Super Model”

NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”

KIIRAS – “BANG BANG!”

Gyubin – “CAPPUCCINO”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

