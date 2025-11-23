'Our Golden Days' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'Moon River' Hits New Saturday High

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” soared to new heights last night!

On November 22, the weekend drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run to date. According to Nielsen Korea, “Our Golden Days” successfully continued its streak as the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 16.0 percent, marking a new all-time high for the series.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “Moon River” earned its highest ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Fridays). The fantasy romance scored an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent for its fifth episode.

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3,” which airs in the same time slot as “Moon River,” earned an average nationwide rating of 9.0 percent for its second episode.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family,” which kicked off the final two weeks of its run last night, took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent.

JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” also kicked off its final two weeks on its highest Saturday ratings yet, scoring a nationwide average of 4.6 percent for its latest episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer” maintained its average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent as it entered the second half of its run.

