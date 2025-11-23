Watch: ALLDAY PROJECT Drops Dance Practice Video For New Single 'ONE MORE TIME'

ALLDAY PROJECT has shared a closer look at the choreography for their first-ever comeback!

On November 22, the rookie co-ed group from THEBLACKLABEL released the official dance practice video for their new single “ONE MORE TIME,” which just dropped this week.

The new video offers an up-close view of the five members’ dance moves and charismatic facial expressions throughout the song, along with the cool formations they create as part of the choreography.

Meanwhile, ALLDAY PROJECT is currently gearing up to release their first EP in December.

Check out ALLDAY PROJECT’s new dance practice video for “ONE MORE TIME” below!

Watch ALLDAY PROJECT’s comeback performance on the latest episode of “Music Core” below:

