Lee Jae Wook And Kim Gun Woo Face Off Over Choi Sung Eun In 'Last Summer'

“Last Summer” is a KBS romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

The previous episode of “Last Summer” ended with Baek Do Ha grabbing Song Ha Gyeong and driving off with her in front of Seo Su Hyeok (Kim Gun Woo), whom she had just begun dating.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the trio shares another tense encounter later that night. Su Hyeok is visibly worried about Ha Gyeong after Do Ha unexpectedly drove off with her, and his concerned gaze reveals his caring side.

Do Ha, on the other hand, wears an expression that betrays his complex emotions as he watches Su Hyeok and Ha Gyeong reunite. Seeing how affectionate the couple is with one another, the jealous Do Ha looks despondent, as if he has just realized how out of reach Ha Gyeong truly is.

Meanwhile, in contrast to his tender gaze when looking at Ha Gyeong, Su Hyeok stares coldly at Do Ha with a stiff expression. The tension between the two men as they face off over Ha Gyeong hints at the start of a bitter feud between the romantic rivals.

The “Last Summer” production team teased, “In Episode 8, the love triangle will reach its climax due to the entangled emotions of Do Ha, who must watch from the sidelines as the person he likes dates someone else; Ha Gyeong’s boyfriend Su Hyeok; and Ha Gyeong, who is caught between the two of them and at a loss for what to do.”

The next episode of “Last Summer” will air on November 23 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

