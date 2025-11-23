Watch: Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min, And More Can't Stop Smiling At Final Filming For 'Would You Marry Me'

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” has unveiled a new making-of video from the final filming!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

The drama recently came to a successful close, ending on its personal best in ratings.

Spoilers

The newly released making-of video begins with Jung So Min and Choi Woo Shik laughing nonstop as they film a scene at the grocery store. Choi Woo Shik pretends to sweep all the food into the cart, making Jung So Min burst into laughter.

At the end of the making-of video, the actors share their final thoughts. Seo Bum June muses, “It still doesn’t feel real,” talking about how his character Woo Joo ended up growing on him despite his immature start and thanking viewers for tuning in every week to “Would You Marry Me.”

On set of the final filming of the wedding scene, Shin Seul Ki remarks, “It really feels like the end, so it feels bittersweet. Thank you for crying and laughing together for the past 12 episodes.” Thanking viewers sincerely for tuning into the drama, Bae Na Ra shares, “I hope everyone’s lives are always filled with happiness.”

Choi Woo Shik shares, “We filmed really happily until now, and I hope the drama is delivered well to everyone.”

Jung So Min remarks, “Thank you sincerely to all the viewers for loving ‘Would You Marry Me’ until now. I’m sincerely grateful that you took part together in the journey of ‘Would You Marry Me.'” Choi Woo Shik adds, “I hope everyone meets someone like Woo Joo or Mary and live happily! Thank you.”

