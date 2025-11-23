Watch: Stray Kids Goes Hard In Intense 'Do It' Dance Practice Video

Stray Kids has showcased their intense dance moves for their latest comeback!

On November 23, Stray Kids unveiled a new dance practice video of “Do It,” one of the double title tracks for their latest album “DO IT” released on November 21.

The newly released video shares a closer look at the members’ sharp dance moves and also highlights the Stray Kids’ powerful performance energy, moving perfectly in sync to the catchy beat.

Check out the dance practice video below!