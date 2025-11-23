NCT DREAM Becomes 2nd Artist In Hanteo History To Have 8 Albums Surpass 1 Million 1st-Week Sales

NCT DREAM has another “million-seller” album under their belt!

Last week, NCT DREAM made their highly-anticipated return with their new mini album “Beat It Up” and its catchy title track of the same name.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “Beat It Up” sold an impressive total of 1,006,706 copies in the first week of its release (November 17 to 23), making it NCT DREAM’s eighth album to surpass 1 million first-week sales.

With this latest achievement, NCT DREAM has become only the second artist in Hanteo history to have eight different albums sell over 1 million copies within the first week of their release (following SEVENTEEN).

Before “Beat It Up,” NCT DREAM previously surpassed 1 million first-week sales with “Hot Sauce,” “Glitch Mode,” “Candy,” “ISTJ,” “DREAM( )SCAPE,” “DREAMSCAPE,” and “Go Back To The Future.”

Congratulations to NCT DREAM on their successful comeback!

Watch NCT DREAM’s film “NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now