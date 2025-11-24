'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim' And 'Our Golden Days' Earn Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” and KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” are on the rise!

On November 23, viewership ratings for “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” hit a new all-time high ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 5.4 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

“Our Golden Days” also climbed to the highest ratings of its run to date, earning a nationwide average of 16.8 percent for the night. Once again, the drama was the most-watched show of any kind to air this entire weekend.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” remained first place in its time slot ahead of its own final week, scoring an average nationwide rating of 9.5 percent for its latest episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer” earned an average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent.

