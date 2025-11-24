Lovelyz's Lee Mijoo Signs With AOMG

Lovelyz’s Lee Mijoo has joined AOMG!

On November 24, AOMG officially announced that Lee Mijoo had signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

Lee Mijoo, who first debuted as a member of Lovelyz in 2014, recently parted ways with her former agency Antenna after four years.

Meanwhile, AOMG is currently home to GOT7’s Yugyeom, Kian84, MMA fighter Jung Chan Sung, and more.

AOMG’s full English announcement is as follows:

Hello, this is AOMG. Please welcome artist Lee Mijoo to AOMG! Lee Mijoo, who has demonstrated her talents in music, variety shows, and more, has officially joined our label. From group promotions to her solo career, Lee Mijoo has displayed a wide range of talents, and from now on, AOMG will fully support her in all of her future activities. We sincerely ask for your continued interest and support as she begins her new chapter with AOMG. Thank you.

Watch Lee Mijoo on “Office Romance” with subtitles below:

Watch Now