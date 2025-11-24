Yoon Shi Yoon Makes Chilling Villain Transformation In Special Appearance For 'Taxi Driver 3'

Yoon Shi Yoon has returned as a villain for “Taxi Driver 3”!

On November 24, SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” unveiled a new special poster starring Yoon Shi Yoon as villain Cha Byung Jin for his special appearance in episodes 3 and 4.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” follows a secretive taxi service that delivers justice on behalf of victims who have been failed by the legal system. Following the success of Seasons 1 and 2 in 2021 and 2023, Season 3 has previewed a star-studded cast lineup for the villains, with Kasamatsu Sho as the antagonist for episode 1 and leaving a powerful impact.

Yoon Shi Yoon will play the drama’s next villain Cha Byung Jin, who is at the top of a used-car scam cartel. In the newly released poster, Yoon Shi Yoon creates an air of great tension with his expression and gaze, exuding his character’s deadly aura. Already, viewers are anticipating Yoon Shi Yoon’s acting performance and how he will face off agains Lee Je Hoon’s character Kim Do Gi.

“Taxi Driver 3” shared, “Yoon Shi Yoon showcased passion for acting to the extent that he voluntarily underwent weight loss to portray the character Cha Byung Jin. Yoon Shi Yoon, who always had the image of a wholesome young man, will shock viewers with his unexpected side.”

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on November 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Start watching “Taxi Driver 3” with English subtitles on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)