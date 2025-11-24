Hyun Bin Is Willing To Risk His Nation To Gain Power And Wealth In New Drama “Made In Korea”

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has shared a deeper look at Hyun Bin’s character!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

The newly released stills show Baek Ki Tae, a department head at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) who runs a mysterious business. While he leans back in a relaxed pose, his sharp gaze reveals the cold aura of Baek Ki Tae, a man aiming for the top of state authority.

Standing upright in the center of the NIS’s cold, gray space, he exudes restrained intimidation with unwavering conviction, seeking an opportunity to gain greater power. The story promises intricate psychological battles between characters, who come together and clash with each other as they pursue their own goals, raising anticipation for a more nuanced performance from Hyun Bin.

“Made in Korea” will premiere two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

In the meantime, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)