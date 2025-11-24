Lee Chan Won, Lee Min Jung, And Moon Se Yoon Confirmed To Host 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards

Lee Chan Won, Lee Min Jung, and Moon Se Yoon will be hosting this year’s KBS Entertainment Awards!

On November 24, it was announced that the trio will take the stage as MCs for the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards.

First up, all-around entertainer Lee Chan Won returns as MC for the second consecutive year. Active across a range of KBS2 variety shows—including “Immortal Songs,” “Fun-Staurant,” “Secret of the Celebrity,” and “Ball+Volunteer”—he has showcased steady hosting skills and quick wit. Notably, Lee Chan Won became the youngest-ever solo male to win the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards.

Lee Min Jung, who has built a diverse filmography with her versatile charms, will be taking on her first challenge as host of a year-end awards show on a terrestrial broadcasting station. This year, she served as the main host of the KBS2 variety show “Heart on Wheels” and showcased warm chemistry with Lee Chan Won, who previously guested on her program.

Rounding out the lineup, veteran entertainer Moon Se Yoon will take the KBS Entertainment Awards MC role for the third time, following 2021 and 2022. He won the Grand Prize at the 2021 KBS Entertainment Awards. Since 2019, he has led KBS2’s flagship variety show “2 Days and 1 Night 4,” demonstrating smooth emceeing and natural flair.

The 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards will be held on December 20. Check out the schedule for other year-end awards shows here!

Watch Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)