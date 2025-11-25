Jung Man Sik And Yoo Su Bin Are The Power Figures Of “Concrete Market” In New Film

Upcoming film “Concrete Market” has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting cast!

Set in the aftermath of a massive earthquake, “Concrete Market” takes place in the only apartment complex left standing, where a marketplace called Hwanggung Market emerges. As survivors begin trading goods in their own ways to stay alive, an unpredictable power struggle unfolds within the isolated community.

The stills highlight the intense presence of Hwanggung Market’s absolute ruler, Park Sang Yong (Jung Man Sik), and his right-hand man, Park Chul Min (Yoo Su Bin). With his commanding presence and sharp gaze, Park Sang Yong exudes an untouchable aura, showing the total power he has gained by building the world of Hwanggung Market even amid a massive disaster.

Park Chul Min, his right-hand man and the enforcer in charge of collecting debts at Hwanggung Market, is an ambitious figure plotting to one day take control of the market. Even in the stills, his cold expression and cynical attitude reveal a character willing to use any means necessary to seize power.

“Concrete Market” is slated for release on December 3. Check out a teaser here!

