Kim Se Jeong Announces Stops For 2026 Fan Concert Tour 'Tenth Letter'

Kim Se Jeong will be greeting fans in person!

On November 24, Kim Se Jeong announced her fan concert “Tenth Letter” along with the dates and locations for the stops.

Check out the stops below!

January 10-11, 2026 – Seoul (YES24 Live Hall)

January 23, 2026 – Taipei (TICC)

February 13, 2026 – Melbourne (Palais Theatre)

February 15, 2026 – Sydney (Sydney Event Centre)

February 21, 2026 – Manila (New Frontier Theater)

February 28, 2026 – Hong Kong (AXA Dreamland)

March 7, 2026 – Kuala Lumpur (Mega Star Arena)

March 14, 2026 – Yokohama (KT Zepp Yokohama)

Currently, Kim Se Jeong is starring in the new historical drama “Moon River” alongside Kang Tae Oh. She will celebrate her 10th debut anniversary in 2026 after debuting as a member of I.O.I in 2016.

More details regarding each stop will be released at a later date. Also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

