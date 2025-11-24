Kim Dong Wook And His Wife Stella Kim Announce Pregnancy

Actor Kim Dong Wook and his wife Stella Kim are becoming parents!

On November 24, Kim Dong Wook’s agency Studio Uhoo stated, “The couple is expecting their first child. Stella Kim is pregnant and is due early next year.”

Kim Dong Wook married Stella Kim, a former SM Entertainment trainee, in 2023.

Stella Kim, a Korean American who trained as part of the original lineup slated to debut as Girls’ Generation. After graduating from New York University, she has since been active as a marketer and writer.

Kim Dong Wook is currently gearing up for the release of his film “The People Upstairs.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

