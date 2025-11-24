Watch: BTS's Jimin And Jungkook’s Trip Turns Into The Ultimate Healing Adventure In “Are You Sure?!” Season 2

BTS’s Jimin and Jungkook’s travel variety show “Are You Sure?!” Season 2 has dropped its main teaser!

The first season of “Are You Sure?!” followed the two members’ impromptu vacation before their military enlistment as they created unforgettable memories together. The upcoming second season will capture Jimin and Jungkook’s spontaneous trip right after their military discharge—a fun and heartwarming 12-day journey through Switzerland and Da Nang, Vietnam.

The newly released trailer showcases breathtaking views of both countries, along with glimpses of the two members diving into a wide range of activities.

Jimin and Jungkook kick off their second trip with a mix of excitement and nerves, wondering, “Will everything go well this time too?” But those worries quickly dissolve as they fully immerse themselves in their unpredictable journey. Swept up in Switzerland’s stunning scenery, they express their awe, saying, “I’m truly happy. We captured it all with our eyes.”

Their days unfold into a series of memorable, heartwarming moments—admiring a sky full of stars, snapping photos across Switzerland and the streets of Da Nang, and sharing endless laughter.

They also enjoy games, indulge in delicious meals, and try various sports and activities such as snorkeling. During bungee jumping and paragliding, they shout, “ARMY, I love you!”—a touching reminder of their affection for fans even in adrenaline-filled moments.

Watch the teaser below!

Episodes 1 and 2 of “Are You Sure?!” Season 2 premiere on December 3, with two new episodes released every Wednesday for a total of eight episodes.

