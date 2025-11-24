CORTIS Announces Official Fan Club Name

Hello, CORTIS Weverse community members.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Thank you for patiently waiting for the official fan club name of CORTIS.

During the contest held last September, we received more than 19,000 fan club name submissions. We would like to sincerely thank everyone who shared their valuable suggestions for the fan club name.

Among the many submissions, we selected the candidates that best fit CORTIS and reviewed them with the members.

After much deliberation, we have decided on the following fan club name.

COER

– The name brings together “COR” (with CORTIS) and “~ER” (those who stand together), while also echoing “CORE” – the fans who support CORTIS with the deepest love and passion.

– The name thus symbolizes the core driving force behind CORTIS and those who will “color outside the lines” together with CORTIS.

We would like to thank all the CORTIS Weverse community members who have shown their unwavering support and love during the 100 days since CORTIS’s debut.

We hope you will continue to share countless moments with CORTIS as “COER” for a long time to come.

Thank you.