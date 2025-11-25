Go Won Hee Announces Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage

Go Won Hee and her former husband have gone their separate ways after two years of marriage.

On November 25, Go Won Hee’s agency Ghost Studio announced that the actress, who married a businessman in 2022, ended her marriage earlier this year.

Go Won Hee’s agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Ghost Studio. We would like to share our official statement regarding today’s reports about our actress Go Won Hee. We confirm that after careful consideration, Go Won Hee agreed earlier this year to end her marriage. We would like to inform you that the couple did not legally register their marriage after their wedding, and after thorough discussions with her partner, they decided to go their separate ways. Because this was a mutually agreed-upon decision, we respectfully ask that people refrain from speculative reports or the spread of false information. Go Won Hee will continue to do her best to present a positive image as an actress, so please give her a lot of support. Thank you.

Go Won Hee made her entertainment debut in 2010 through a commercial. She has since appeared in numerous dramas including “Welcome to Waikiki,” “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency,” and “King the Land.” Currently, she is starring in the drama “No Next Life.”

