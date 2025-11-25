Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, And More Immerse Into Their Roles At Script Reading For New Drama “To My Beloved Thief”

KBS’s upcoming drama “To My Beloved Thief” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

The script reading was attended by director Ham Young Geol, writer Lee Sun, and cast members including Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, Hong Min Ki, and Han So Eun. Sharing warm greetings, the actors began the reading in a friendly atmosphere, naturally immersing themselves in their characters’ emotions and building chemistry.

First, Nam Ji Hyun played Hong Eun Jo, a female court physician of humble status but strong character, leading the session with her spirited manner of speaking. Even with the challenges her low social standing could bring, she spoke her mind clearly, highlighting the character’s bold traits.

Moon Sang Min, who plays Prince Yi Yeol, the king’s younger brother, brought the character’s obsession with his court aide’s duties to life with a cheeky performance. In particular, the scene where Prince Yi Yeol becomes captivated by Hong Eun Jo, who lived a life completely opposite his own, added a spark of romance through a playful back-and-forth with Nam Ji Hyun.

Hong Min Ki, playing Im Jae Yi, the younger son of a powerful aristocratic family that controls the court, exuded quiet charisma.

Han So Eun as Shin Hae Rim, a young lady from a noble family with a romantic view of love, displayed her charming appeal.

During the script reading, the actors brought their characters to life, gradually finding their rhythm together. The characters’ struggles as they faced their limits, the romance that blooms amid the tension, and the palace’s power struggles all intertwined, creating an immersive experience, even during the reading alone.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Check out a sneak peek at the drama here!

