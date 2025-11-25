'Nice To Not Meet You' Maintains No. 1 Ratings + 'Heroes Next Door' And 'No Next Life' See Personal Bests

The Monday-Tuesday dramas are on a roll!

According to Nielsen Korea, the November 24 broadcast of tvN’s “Nice to Not Meet You” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.2 percent, seeing a 1.1 percent boost in ratings from the previous episode’s score of 3.1 percent.

Yoon Kye Sang‘s new ENA drama “Heroes Next Door” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.7 percent, which is a 1.2 percent increase from the previous episode’s rating of 2.5 percent and also the drama’s highest ratings yet.

TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” starring Kim Hee Sun recorded an average viewership rating of 2.2 percent, also seeing a 0.3 percent increase and garnering its personal best rating.

Which of these dramas are you watching?

Source (1)