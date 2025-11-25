40th Golden Disc Awards Announces Nominees

Nominees have been announced for the 40th Golden Disc Awards!

On November 25, the organizing committee for the 40th Golden Disc Awards announced the nominees for the Digital Song Division, Album Division, and Rookie Artist of the Year.

Songs and albums that were released between early November 2024 through early November 2025 were eligible to be nominated this year.

The nominees are as follows:

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

aespa – “Dirty Work”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “FAMOUS”

BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”

G-Dragon – “HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang, Daesung)”

Hearts2Hearts – “The Chase”

Hwang Karam – “I Miss You So Much”

IU – “Never Ending Story”

IVE – “REBEL HEART”

Jennie – “like JENNIE”

KiiiKiii – “I DO ME”

LE SSERAFIM – “HOT”

MAKTUB – “Starting With You”

MEOVV – “HANDS UP”

OVAN – “Flower”

PLAVE – “Dash”

Rosé – “toxic till the end”

SEVENTEEN – “THUNDER”

Woody – “Sadder Than Yesterday”

ZO ZAZZ – “Don’t you know”

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

Rookie Artist of the Year

AHOF

ALLDAY PROJECT

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

Hearts2Hearts

IDID

idntt

izna

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

NouerA

ZO ZAZZ

Hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Mun Ka Young, the 40th Golden Disc Awards will be held at the Taipei Dome on January 10, 2026.

Stay tuned for the lineup that will be announced on November 26 and 27!

While waiting, watch MC Mun Ka Young in “My Dearest Nemesis”:

Watch Now

Source (1)