Sooyoung Juggles A Double Life As Fearless Lawyer And Loyal Fangirl In New Drama “I DOL I”

Upcoming drama “I DOL I” has unveiled the duality of Sooyoung’s character!

“I DOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The newly released photos highlight Maeng Se Na’s striking double life. Feared in the legal world and known for taking on only the cases others avoid, she’s earned the notorious nickname “lawyer of devils.” One photo shows her coolly blocking an egg thrown by reporters without so much as a blink, underscoring her fearsome reputation. In the courtroom, her unwavering posture and sharp, composed gaze exude the undeniable presence of a lawyer who never loses.

In contrast, the other photos peel back the curtain on her unexpected life as a longtime fangirl. Now in her 11th year as a devoted fan of the popular band Gold Boys, Se Na takes on intense online ticketing battles and enjoys at-home concerts surrounded by merchandise featuring her ultimate bias, Do Ra Ik. With the drama’s first teaser already hinting at her fateful meeting with Do Ra Ik—who later becomes a murder suspect—anticipation is rising over how her two worlds will collide.

Sooyoung shared, “The fan–idol dynamic unfolding against the backdrop of a murder case with an unknown culprit felt unique and fun. I also found the way the drama depicts fan love—something I’ve seen up close—very cute and realistic.” She added, “I’ve never played a lawyer before, so I wanted to take on the challenge.”

Regarding her character, she explained, “Se Na may seem cold at first, but she’s a professional who approaches people and work with clear standards and methods. At the same time, she’s pure-hearted when it comes to fangirling—she finds true happiness and love in it. That contrast is her biggest charm.” She continued, “To portray this duality, I focused on making her feel like someone you could actually meet in real life.”

Sooyoung also shared her approach to the emotional core of the character: “I thought Se Na’s foundation was a steady inner strength that doesn’t waver in the face of other people’s rudeness or negativity. By building from that, and imagining what Ra Ik means to her, the reasons and meaning behind her fangirling became much clearer.”

“I DOL I” is scheduled to premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

