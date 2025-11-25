Hahm Eun Jung, Oh Hyun Kyung, And Yoon Sun Woo Reveal Their Conflicting Agendas In Poster For New Drama “First Man”

MBC’s new daily drama “First Man” has released a new poster featuring Hahm Eun Jung, Oh Hyun Kyung, and Yoon Sun Woo!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Hahm Eun Jung takes on dual roles as Oh Jang Mi, an independent and righteous woman who dreams of opening her own restaurant, and Ma Se Rin, a spoiled troublemaker and the only granddaughter of Dream Group’s chairman.

Oh Hyun Kyung portrays Chae Hwa Young, the embodiment of ambition and malice. A former top star with dazzling elegance and poise, Chae Hwa Young hides ruthless determination beneath her graceful exterior. Burning with the ambition to take control of Dream Group, she is a woman who would dive into hell itself to achieve her goals.

Yoon Sun Woo plays Kang Baek Ho, a warm-hearted lawyer with handsome looks and a strong sense of justice. Kang Baek Ho believes Oh Jang Mi is his destined partner and loves her as if his life depends on it.

The newly released poster captures Oh Jang Mi, Chae Hwa Young, and Kang Baek Ho, each looking in different directions. Oh Jang Mi’s eyes reflect both unwavering resolve and sorrow, heightening curiosity about her turbulent story. Her calm yet deeply emotional expression gives a glimpse into the scars of the twins, Oh Jang Mi and Ma Se Rin, who are forced to live completely opposite lives due to twisted desires.

Chae Hwa Young exudes elegance in a striking red dress. With her head turned slightly to the side, she is captured with a piercing gaze and charismatic expression. Viewers are left curious to see how Chae Hwa Young will shake the fates of the twin sisters and how the resulting intense confrontation will unfold.

Kang Baek Ho, who is dressed in a black suit, gives off the vibe of a dependable yet warm-hearted man.

The poster’s caption, “Join me, let’s take revenge,” not only hints at the complex relationship between the three characters but also heightens curiosity about the breathtaking revenge that will unfold in the drama.

“First Man” will premiere on December 15.

