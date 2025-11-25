SKYE (Formerly IN2IT) Announces Indefinite Halt Of Official Group Activities

Boy group SKYE (formerly IN2IT) has announced that they will be halting all official group activities indefinitely.

As a final opportunity to meet fans, the group will hold one last performance on December 28, with more details to be announced at a later date.

Read SKYE’s full statement below:

Hello, this is SKYE. We would like to sincerely thank all the fans who have always cherished and supported SKYE. After extensive discussions and careful consideration, we have decided to bring SKYE’s official group activities to a halt. This is not a temporary hiatus but a decision that reflects the members’ thoughtful consideration of their personal lives and future paths. Accordingly, there will be no official activities planned after our final year-end fan meeting. The love, support, and encouragement you have shown us have meant more to SKYE than anything else.

We also sincerely apologize for delivering such sudden news. We kindly ask for your warm support as SKYE embarks on a new path. In addition, we have prepared one final performance on December 28 where you will be able to meet SKYE.

Further details regarding ticketing will be announced soon. Thank you.

The group, which officially rebranded from IN2IT to SKYE in 2023, was originally formed through Mnet’s 2016 survival show “BOYS24.” The group debuted in October 2017 as an eight-member team with their album “Carpe Diem” and title track “Amazing.” Following the departures of Jinsub and Kim Sunghyun, the group has been promoting as a six-member lineup since September 2019. In February 2020, the group parted ways with MMO Entertainment and has been promoting independently ever since.

Wishing all the best to the members of SKYE!

