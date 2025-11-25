ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With 'ELSE' And 'SATURDAY PREACHER'

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo made a splash on iTunes charts across the globe with his latest solo release!

On November 21 at 1 p.m. KST, Cha Eun Woo made his solo return with his second mini album “ELSE” and its smooth title track “SATURDAY PREACHER.” Within hours of its release, the mini album soared to the top of iTunes charts in various countries around the world.

On the day of its release, “ELSE” hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 11 different regions, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Nicaragua, Peru, Qatar, and Taiwan. “ELSE” also entered the top five in at least nine other regions, including Cyprus, Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, “SATURDAY PREACHER” reached the top five on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 12 different regions, and it hit No. 1 in Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, and Singapore.

Congratulations to Cha Eun Woo!

