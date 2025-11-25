November Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between October 25 and November 25.

Kang Ha Neul, who most recently starred in the film “The First Ride,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,828,961.

2PM’s Lee Junho, who is currently starring in the hit drama “Typhoon Family,” came in at a very close second with a brand reputation index of 2,826,454.

Choi Woo Shik, who recently stole hearts in the drama “Would You Marry Me,” took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,783,962.

Jo Woo Jin ranked fourth for November with a brand reputation index of 2,739,160, and Lee Jung Jae followed close behind in fifth with a score of 2,734,830.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kang Ha Neul
  2. Lee Junho
  3. Choi Woo Shik
  4. Jo Woo Jin
  5. Lee Jung Jae
  6. Kim Young Kwang
  7. Chun Woo Hee
  8. Ahn Eun Jin
  9. Kim Woo Bin
  10. Jin Young
  11. Ra Mi Ran
  12. Lee Byung Hun
  13. Jung So Min
  14. Kim Min Ha
  15. Ko Kyu Phil
  16. KIm Ji Hun
  17. Jeon Yeo Been
  18. Ryu Seung Ryong
  19. Lee Re
  20. Cha Eun Woo
  21. Jang Dong Ju
  22. Shin Seul Ki
  23. Lee Kwang Soo
  24. Kim Sun Young
  25. Park Ji Hwan
  26. Choi Sung Eun
  27. Jun Ji Hyun
  28. Suzy
  29. Lee Young Ae
  30. Go Youn Jung

