November Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between October 25 and November 25.

Kang Ha Neul, who most recently starred in the film “The First Ride,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,828,961.

2PM’s Lee Junho, who is currently starring in the hit drama “Typhoon Family,” came in at a very close second with a brand reputation index of 2,826,454.

Choi Woo Shik, who recently stole hearts in the drama “Would You Marry Me,” took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,783,962.

Jo Woo Jin ranked fourth for November with a brand reputation index of 2,739,160, and Lee Jung Jae followed close behind in fifth with a score of 2,734,830.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

