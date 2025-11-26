Stray Kids Announced As First K-Pop Headliner For Brazilian Festival Rock In Rio 2026

Stray Kids will be the first K-pop artist to headline Brazil’s music festival Rock in Rio!

On November 26, it was revealed that Stray Kids will be performing as the headlining act for Rock in Rio at the Cidade do Rock (City of Rock) on September 11, 2026.

Tem Stay nessa rede? Chegou o momento de vocês!@stray_kids é o headliner do dia 11.SET, a primeira vez que o K-pop sobe no palco da Cidade do Rock e vai ser HISTÓRICO! 🫰✨#RockinRio2026 #STRAYKIDSnoRockinRio pic.twitter.com/8xVFmcufjk — Rock in Rio 🎸 (@rockinrio) November 25, 2025

As one of the world’s greatest music festival, Rock in Rio began in 1985 in Rio de Janeiro and has invited famous artists including Queens, Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, and more. Stray Kids will be the first K-pop artist to perform and headline the festival.

Previously, Stray Kids performed at Lollapalooza Paris in July 2023 as well as I-Days, BST Hyde Park, and Lollapalooza Chicago in 2024. Stray Kids also recently released their new album “DO IT” on November 21.

“Rock in Rio” will take place on September 4-7 and 11-13 in 2026.

