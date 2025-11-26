“Heroes Next Door” Hits New Personal Ratings High

The Monday–Tuesday drama lineup continues to hold steady in viewership!

According to Nielsen Korea, the November 24 broadcast of Yoon Kye Sang’s new ENA series “Heroes Next Door” recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.8 percent, rising slightly from 3.7 percent in its previous episode. This also marks the drama’s highest rating to date, continuing its gradual upward trend each week.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Nice to Not Meet You” maintained solid numbers with a nationwide average of 4.1 percent, following closely behind its last episode’s 4.2 percent.

TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” also held its previous score, recording an average viewership of 2.2 percent.

