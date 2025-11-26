ALLDAY PROJECT Reveals Track List For 1st EP, Including Unit And Solo Songs

Get ready for ALLDAY PROJECT’s first-ever EP!

On November 27 at midnight KST, ALLDAY PROJECT released the track list for their upcoming self-titled EP.

“ALLDAY PROJECT” will consist of a total of six tracks, three of which—including the pre-release single “ONE MORE TIME” and the title track “LOOK AT ME”—will feature all five members of the group.

Annie and Woochan will team up for the track “WHERE YOU AT,” while Tarzzan and Bailey will join forces for the song “HOT.” The EP’s final track, “MEDUSA,” will be a solo song by Tarzzan.

“ALLDAY PROJECT” is due out on December 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the track list for the upcoming EP below, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the music video for ALLDAY PROJECT’s pre-release single “ONE MORE TIME” here!