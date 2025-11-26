TWICE Becomes 1st K-Pop Girl Group To Go Platinum In U.S. With Non-Collab Song

TWICE has just made K-pop history in the United States!

On November 26 local time, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially awarded TWICE’s 2024 hit “Strategy” an official platinum certification for over 1 million units sold in the United States.

With this achievement, TWICE has become the first K-pop girl group in RIAA history to earn a platinum certification for a non-collab single.

Even including collaborations, “Strategy” is only the second single sung by a K-pop girl group to go platinum in the United States, following League of Legends’ virtual group K/DA’s 2018 hit “POP/STARS” (sung by i-dle’s Jeon Soyeon and Miyeon, along with Madison Beers and Jaira Burns).

Congratulations to TWICE!