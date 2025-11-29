3 Confusing Things That Happened In Episodes 7-8 Of 'Last Summer' 

Love is always a little complicated and even more so when there are friends, family, and old memories in the middle of it all. Song Ha Gyeong (Choi Sung Eun) and Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) are the perfect example of that. Despite spending every summer together while growing up, living together again after years of being apart turns out to be trickier than they expected. In a story that keeps twisting and turning, here are some confusing moments they experienced in the latest episodes of “Last Summer”!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 7-8 ahead!

1. Song Ha Gyeong, Baek Do Ha and Seo Soo Hyeok’s love triangle

In the big year of 2025, apparently, love triangles are still a thing in K-dramas. As cliché as it seems, Ha Gyeong, Do Ha, and lawyer Seo Soo Hyeok’s (Kim Gun Woo) relationship becomes more entangled than it was in the beginning once she agrees to date Soo Hyeok against Do Ha’s wishes. This situation leaves very little opportunity for the characters to develop in a more straightforward way. While Do Ha keeps pushing Ha Gyeong to reveal her true feelings, she remains determined to be with Soo Hyeok and show Do Ha that she has left behind their past. In a sense, they keep on going in circles, always ending in the same starting point.

On top of that, this situation gives us very little enlightenment about Ha Gyeong and Do Ha’s future relationship. They still live under the same roof, but we never get to see them together anymore. Additionally, involving a third party only makes things messier, making it look as if Ha Gyeong has little to no consideration for anyone’s feelings, which isn’t the case. She might be a little clumsy at times, but she is a nice and sensible woman, until she has Do Ha in front of her. Then she becomes a complete chaos. Even when Soo Hyeok is still mature and level-headed about their complicated relationship, little by little, he is also getting swayed by this turmoil of emotions.

2. Baek Do Ha kidnapping Song Ha Gyeong

After Ha Gyeong suffers a minor accident and ends up in the hospital, things escalate to the point where Do Ha decides that, given Ha Gyeong’s stubbornness to hide her feelings, he all but kidnaps her. This moment becomes so frustrating not only because Ha Gyeong’s agency gets reduced to nothing, but also because Do Ha’s character turns simply annoying and childish.

However, at the end of the day, this trick proves to be effective, at least for Do Ha. On the other hand, to Ha Gyeong, this issue turns into a total nightmare, turning everything more complicated, if that’s even possible. As she gets drunk and blacks out, she’s constantly wondering and agonizing over what she could have said to Do Ha. But whatever this is, Do Ha gives her only a week to figure it all out.

Tiptoeing around Do Ha, Ha Gyeong can barely even focus on her work or anything else. She goes above and beyond to discover what exactly she spat out in her drunken state. By the way it was pictured, it could have been a big love confession or even a hurtful truth, but, surprisingly, it is none of that. It turns out to be about the budget adjustment in their construction project. So all the tension and expectations go to waste. What’s the point of creating such a scenario if it will amount to nothing? No one knows.

3. Song Ha Gyeong struggling with her feelings

You could say Song Ha Gyeong is a walking confusion in itself. Her contradictory nature has been clear so far. She wants to run away from Patan, but at the same time, she does everything to improve the village’s conditions. She wants Do Ha to disappear, but she also can’t bear the idea of losing him forever. It isn’t until Soo Hyeok confronts her that she truly gives herself the chance to be honest with herself about her feelings. Nonetheless, her insecurities make her hesitate again when she sees Do Ha and Yoon So Hee (Kwon Ah Reum) happily talking together.

But right when it looks like Ha Gyeong will try to push Do Ha away again, an unexpected call makes her believe that he is injured, and she rushes to his side, even forgetting all about Soo Hyeok. Luckily, Do Ha shows up unharmed, amused by Ha Gyeong’s transparency. And, in the heat of the moment, he kisses her. Sadly, this romantic moment is overshadowed by so much confusion still going on. Since it looks like it will take a mountain to move this stubborn pair, we can expect more trouble to come in the next episodes of this K-drama.

