On Ju Wan And Bang Minah To Reportedly Hold Wedding Abroad + Agency Briefly Comments

On Ju Wan and Girl’s Day’s Bang Minah will soon be officially married!

On November 27, a media outlet reported On Ju Wan and Bang Minah will get married in Bali this weekend through a simple wedding with only family in attendance.

In response to the report, On Ju Wan’s agency HAEWADAL Entertainment shared, “It is difficult to confirm as it is a private ceremony with just the actors’ families.”

On Ju Wan and Bang Minah will hold their wedding ceremony in November. Bang Minah and On Ju Wan first met while filming the 2016 drama “Dear Fair Lady Kong Shim,” and they are said to have begun dating about four years ago when they reunited in the musical “The Days” in 2021. The couple announced their marriage earlier this year on July 4, sharing heartfelt messages with fans.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

Watch On Ju Wan and Bang Minah in “Dear Fair Lady Kong Shim” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)