Bae Hyeon Seong Confirmed To Star In New Film Alongside Kim Hyun Joo

Actors Kim Hyun Joo and Bae Hyeon Seong are reuniting with director Yeon Sang Ho in his new film “Lost Paradise” (literal title)!

On November 27, CJ ENM announced, “Director Yeon Sang Ho’s new film ‘Lost Paradise’ has finalized the casting of Kim Hyun Joo and Bae Hyeon Seong. We plan to wrap up overall casting and pre-production and begin filming in December.”

Based on a popular novel adapted from an original story co-written by director Yeon Sang Ho and writer Ryu Yong Jae of “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” and “Parasyte: The Grey,” “Lost Paradise” is a suspense thriller exploring the blurred line between the virtual and real worlds and the growing conflict between AI and humans.

The film revolves around a mother–son narrative, with Kim Hyun Joo confirmed for the role of the mother and Bae Hyeon Seong as her son, forming the emotional core of the story. The mystery begins when, nine years after the disappearance of a school camping-trip bus, Ryu So Young—a mother who lost her child in the incident—sees her child return, now suddenly all grown up.

Kim Hyun Joo plays Ryu So Young, a mother who, after losing her missing son, retraces his last known steps every night. She is expected to deliver a nuanced portrayal of a parent’s aching heart while anchoring the case at the story’s center. Reuniting with director Yeon Sang Ho after the Netflix series “Hellbound” and “The Bequeathed,” Kim Hyun Joo will introduce a new character shaped by her deep understanding of the director’s creative universe.

Bae Hyeon Seong takes on the role of Ryu Sun Woo, the son who vanished in a mysterious accident and returns nine years later. Having built an image as a sincere young man in various dramas such as “Shin’s Project,” “Hospital Playlist,” and “Our Blues,” he signals a transformative turn with a markedly different tone in this film.

“Lost Paradise” will crank in in December. Stay tuned for more updates!

