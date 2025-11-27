'Dynamite Kiss' Viewership Remains Strong In Lone Ratings Race

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” continues to receive interest from viewers!

According to Nielsen Korea, the November 26 broadcast of Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin’s romantic comedy drama “Dynamite Kiss” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.9 percent, seeing a slight dip from the previous episode’s score and personal best of 6.3 percent.

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

