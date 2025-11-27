Hahm Eun Jung Is The Queen Of Part-Time Jobs In Upcoming Drama “First Man”

MBC’s new weekday drama “First Man” has shared its first stills of Hahm Eun Jung!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Hahm Eun Jung takes on dual roles as Oh Jang Mi, an independent and righteous woman who dreams of opening her own restaurant, and Ma Se Rin, a spoiled troublemaker and the only granddaughter of Dream Group’s chairman.

The newly released stills depict Oh Jang Mi, the older twin sister, who has a bright, warm personality and strong survival skills. To achieve her dream of opening her own restaurant, she juggles countless part-time jobs. Despite her busy life, she never loses her kind heart or positive energy.

The first set of stills shows Oh Jang Mi working part-time at a restaurant, greeting customers with a radiant smile. Even behind her plain glasses, her bright, sparkling eyes reveal her passion for her dream.

The following stills show Oh Jang Mi skillfully preparing her bicycle helmet and organizing her delivery bag. From restaurant shifts to delivery work, Oh Jang Mi’s hard work and determination as she takes on countless part-time jobs for her dream have viewers cheering for her.

The production team shared, “Hahm Eun Jung is completely immersed in the roles of twin sisters Oh Jang Mi and Ma Se Rin, delivering an amazing performance. Her transformation as she switches between two completely different characters who look exactly alike will, in itself, draw viewers deeply into the drama.”

They added, “From Oh Jang Mi’s tough, righteous, and hopeful personality to the different fates of the twin sisters, you can look forward to the explosive synergy Hahm Eun Jung will bring to her dual roles.”

“First Man” is set to premiere on December 15. Stay tuned!

