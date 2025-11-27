Hyun Bin And Jung Woo Sung Confirmed To Appear On Variety Show “The Manager”

Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung will be appearing on the MBC variety show “The Manager”!

On November 27, SPOTV News reported that Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung are scheduled to make a guest appearance on “The Manager” together as part of promotions for their upcoming Disney+ original series “Made in Korea.”

In response to the report, a representative from “The Manager” stated, “It is true that Jung Woo Sung and Hyun Bin will be appearing on the program. However, the filming schedule, broadcast format, and other details are still under discussion.”

This marks Jung Woo Sung’s second time on the program, following his appearance in 2022.

“The Manager” recording featuring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung is expected to take place in early December.

“The Manager” airs every Saturday at 11:10 p.m. KST.

