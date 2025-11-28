Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki In November 2025

November’s crisp breeze has officially settled in, making it the perfect time to curl up indoors and dive into the newest K-dramas. Check out the most loved titles on Viki this month!

In no particular order.

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Start watching “Dear X” below:

Watch Now

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

Watch “Moon River” on Viki:

Watch Now

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Watch “Last Summer” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors. Park Ji Hu stars as Song U Yeon, a timid girl who begins finding her own color after joining a drawing club called Spirit Fingers, while Cho Jun Young takes on the role of Nam Gi Jeong, who impulsively signs up for the club after being left on read by her.

Start watching “Spirit Fingers” below:

Watch Now

“Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Season 3 reunites the entire Rainbow Taxi team including Lee Je Hoon who returns as Kim Do Gi, Kim Eui Sung as Jang Sung Cheol, Pyo Ye Jin as hacker Ahn Go Eun, and Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram as the engineering duo Choi Kyung Goo and Park Jin Uhn.

Catch up on “Taxi Driver 3” on Viki:

Watch Now

Vote in the poll above to share which K-dramas you loved the most this past month!

Please refresh the page if the poll does not load.