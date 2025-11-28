Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Min Jung, And Lee Beom Soo Are 'Villains' Eyeing The Same Counterfeit Bill In New Drama

TVING’s upcoming original series “Villains” has unveiled its first poster!

“Villains” is a crime-action drama that delves into the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals entangled in an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.” As players swap fake money for real currency—only to have that money stolen—the series unfolds into an unpredictable, high-stakes mind game among those determined to outsmart each other.

The newly revealed poster captures the chilling presence of each villain, each hiding a different desire behind their cold stares. Though their gazes align toward the same target, J (Yoo Ji Tae), Cha Ki Tae (Lee Beom Soo), and Han Soo Hyun (Lee Min Jung) remain unreadable—hinting at the collision of their conflicting ambitions. The tagline, “The ‘super’ crime of the worst begins,” further teases a dangerous world built on alliances, betrayal, and blood-stained deals.

Yoo Ji Tae stars as “J,” a codename that hides his mysterious nature. A mastermind criminal with a perfect 100 percent success rate—he’s a genius architect of crime who orchestrated the infamous Casino Dealer Counterfeit Bill Case.

Lee Beom Soo plays Cha Ki Tae, a former NIS Financial Crimes Task Force team leader who lost everything in the past due to the Casino Dealer Counterfeit Bill Case and now chases J with relentless focus as the Supernote resurfaces.

Lee Min Jung stars as Han Soo Hyun, a top currency-design artist whose life was derailed by a single incident. Having waited for her moment of vengeance, she dives back into the game with the goal of flipping the entire scheme on its head.

The production team shared, “With each villain chasing the ultra-precise Supernote for their own motives and desires, viewers can expect a gripping mind game full of deception and conflict.”

“Villains” will premiere on December 18.

