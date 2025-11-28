Watch: Performances From 2025 MAMA AWARDS (CHAPTER 1)

Various artists took to the stage with impressive performances for the first day of the 2025 MAMA AWARDS!

BUMSUP, Hearts2Hearts, NCT WISH, TWS, MEOVV, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BABYMONSTER, BOYNEXTDOOR, Yeonjun, TREASURE, i-dle, Super Junior, IVE, and ENHYPEN performed at CHAPTER 1 of the 2025 MAMA AWARDS on November 28.

Watch the performances below:

BUMSUP – “Ink Becoming Flesh”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

NCT WISH X Hearts2Hearts – “WISH to Hearts”

NCT WISH – “COLOR”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

MEOVV – “TURN IT UP”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FORMULA”

BABYMONSTER – “WE GO UP (MAMA ver.)” + “DRIP (MAMA ver.)”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “123-78” + “Live in Paris” + “I FEEL GOOD” + “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU” + “Hollywood Action!”

(full performance yet to be uploaded)

Yeonjun – “Coma” + “Talk to You”

TREASURE – “2025 FREE + PARADISE (REMIX)” + “I WANT YOUR LOVE”

i-dle – “Good Thing”

Super Junior – “Express Mode” + “Mr. Simple” + “BONAMANA” + “Sorry, Sorry”

IVE – “XOXZ” + “REBEL HEART”

ENHYPEN – “No Doubt” + “Bad Desire (With or Without You)”

Also check out the full list of winners for CHAPTER 1 of the 2025 MAMA AWARDS here!