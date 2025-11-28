Winners Of 2025 MAMA AWARDS (CHAPTER 1)

The 2025 MAMA AWARDS has kicked off with CHAPTER 1, the first day of the event.

This year’s MAMA AWARDS is a two-day event held at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

At CHAPTER 1 hosted by Park Bo Gum, two of the Daesang (Grand Prize) winners were announced, with ENHYPEN taking home Fans’ Choice of the Year and Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” winning Song of the Year. ENHYPEN also won Favorite Global Artist and Fans’ Choice Top 10, while IVE also took home three awards with Global Trend Song, Favorite Female Group, and Fans’ Choice Top 10.

Check out the full list of winners for CHAPTER 1:

Fans’ Choice of the Year: ENHYPEN

Song of the Year: Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Fans’ Choice Male Top 10: Baekhyun, SEVENTEEN, Jin, ENHYPEN, G-Dragon, j-hope, NCT DREAM, RIIZE, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE

Fans’ Choice Female Top 10: Irene, IU, ILLIT, aespa, BABYMONSTER, Hearts2Hearts, i-dle, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE

Inspiring Achievement: Super Junior

Global Trend Song: IVE – “REBEL HEART”

Best New Artist: CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts

Favorite Male Group: BOYNEXTDOOR

Favorite Female Group: IVE

TELASA Favorite Global Artist: ENHYPEN

Favorite Global Performer: IVE

CHAPTER 2 of the 2025 MAMA AWARDS will take place on November 29 at 7:30 p.m. KST.

Source (1)