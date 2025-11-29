November Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 29, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of November!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 29 to November 29.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,911,692 for November.

Lim Young Woong similarly held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,216,605.

BLACKPINK rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,807,163, while Yoo Jae Suk followed in fourth place with a score of 5,023,309.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,900,139 for November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. Yoo Jae Suk
  5. IVE
  6. TWICE
  7. Kim Yeon Koung
  8. Son Heung Min
  9. Jun Hyun Moo
  10. SEVENTEEN
  11. Kim Yong Bin
  12. Faker
  13. Lee Byung Hun
  14. KIm Jong Kook
  15. ILLIT
  16. Park Ji Hyeon
  17. Kang Ha Neul
  18. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  19. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  20. Lee Jung Jae
  21. Jun Ji Hyun
  22. Kim Woo Bin
  23. Choi Woo Shik
  24. Ryu Hyun Jin
  25. Ryu Seung Ryong
  26. LE SSERAFIM
  27. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  28. Shin Dong Yup
  29. Lee Chan Won
  30. EXO

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yoo Jae Suk on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

ASTRO
BLACKPINK
BTS
Cha Eun Woo
Choi Woo Shik
EXO
Faker
Girls' Generation
ILLIT
IVE
Jun Hyun Moo
Kang Ha Neul
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Yeon Koung
Kim Yong Bin
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Junho
Lim Young Woong
Park Ji Hyeon
Ryu Hyun Jin
Ryu Seung Ryong
SEVENTEEN
Shin Dong Yup
Son Heung Min
Taeyeon
TWICE
Yoo Jae Suk

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read