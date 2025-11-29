November Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of November!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 29 to November 29.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,911,692 for November.

Lim Young Woong similarly held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,216,605.

BLACKPINK rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,807,163, while Yoo Jae Suk followed in fourth place with a score of 5,023,309.

Finally, IVE came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,900,139 for November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yoo Jae Suk on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)