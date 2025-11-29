Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, And Kim Gun Woo Hit The Amusement Park In School Uniforms On 'Last Summer'

Lee Jae Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Kim Gun Woo will don school uniforms on the next episode of “Last Summer”!

“Last Summer” is a KBS romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Previously on “Last Summer,” Song Ha Gyeong and Seo Su Hyeok (Kim Gun Woo) began dating. However, the latest episode of the drama ended with a kiss between Do Ha and Ha Gyeong, making it unclear where the show’s love triangle was headed next.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the trio enjoys an outing at the amusement park in matching school uniforms and cute animal headbands. With their love triangle more tense than ever, the photos raise the question of why the three of them wound up at the amusement park together.

Leaving their initial awkwardness behind, Do Ha and Su Hyeok soon get competitive over a shooting game as Ha Gyeong watches them in disbelief.

Later, Su Hyeok and Ha Gyeong share a warm moment alone in Do Ha’s absence, piquing curiosity as to what sort of conversation the two of them will have.

To find out what unfolds during the trio’s amusement park outing, catch the next episode of “Last Summer” on November 29 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

