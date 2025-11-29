'Taxi Driver 3' Is Most-Watched Miniseries Of Entire Week

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” continues its No. 1 streak!

On November 28, “Taxi Driver 3”—which kicked off on the highest premiere ratings of any miniseries in 2025 last week—entered the second week of its run at the top of its time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 8.6 percent, making it not only the most-watched show in its time slot, but the most-watched miniseries of the entire week.

MBC’s “Moon River,” which airs in the same time slot, wrapped up the first half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent.

