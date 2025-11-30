MAMAMOO's Hwasa Becomes 1st Female Soloist To Achieve Perfect All-Kill In 2025

After her viral performance at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has completely dominated the Korean music charts with her hit song “Good Goodbye”!

On November 30 at 10:30 a.m. KST, Instiz’s iChart officially announced that “Good Goodbye” had scored a perfect all-kill, making her the first female soloist to achieve the feat in 2025.

A song is awarded a certified all-kill when it is No. 1 on the daily and Top 100 charts of Melon, the daily and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart. A perfect all-kill means the song has also topped iChart’s weekly chart.

“Good Goodbye” is only the fourth song to achieve a perfect all-kill this year, following IVE’s “REBEL HEART,” BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s “Too Bad” (featuring Anderson .Paak), and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack).

Congratulations to Hwasa!

Watch Hwasa’s music video for “Good Goodbye,” which stars actor Park Jeong Min, along with their viral Blue Dragon Film Awards performance, below:

