'Taxi Driver 3' Ratings Soar Into Double Digits As 'Typhoon Family' Gears Up For Finale

Just four episodes into its run, SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” has already broken into the double digits!

On November 29, “Taxi Driver 3” soared to its highest viewership ratings yet for its fourth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 11.6 percent, successfully defending its title as the most-watched miniseries of the entire week.

Despite facing stiff competition from “Taxi Driver 3,” MBC’s “Moon River”—which airs in the same time slot—earned its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Fridays). The fantasy romance kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 5.4 percent.

JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” also hit a new all-time high in viewership ahead of its series finale: the penultimate episode of the drama climbed to an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family,” which also has just one episode left to go, took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer” entered the final two weeks of its run on an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its reign as the most-watched program of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 15.1 percent.

Start watching “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out “Moon River” here:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Last Summer” here:

Watch Now

And “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)