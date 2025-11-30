Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun Confront The Past On A Heartbreaking Hike In 'Last Summer'

Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun will set out on an emotional winter hike on the next episode of “Last Summer.”

“Last Summer” is a KBS romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Spoilers

Previously on “Last Summer,” Song Ha Gyeong and Baek Do Ha finally started dating after circling one another for 17 long years. However, the bliss of their finally getting together was short-lived: after hearing news of Do Yeong, Do Ha took off for the United States. In order to join Do Ha, Ha Gyeong also bought a ticket to fly to the United States—but when she arrived at the airport, Do Ha met her and declared, “I brought Baek Do Yeong.”

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Do Ha and Ha Gyeong face one another against the backdrop of a snowy mountain and the cold winter wind. Alone with no one else in sight, the couple gazes deep into one another’s eyes. Do Ha stares intently at Ha Gyeong, whose eyes are full of affection and trust as she looks up at him.

The serious expressions on Do Ha and Ha Gyeong’s faces hint at the fact that this hike is no mere date. Rather, the two are setting off on a journey to resolve a final matter related to Do Yeong, who remains a source of heartache for both of them. After being trapped in their guilt and grief over Do Yeong’s death for years, both Do Ha and Ha Gyeong will finally confront their painful past through this hike, without avoiding him.

The “Last Summer” production team commented, “The winter mountain that Do Ha and Ha Gyeong climb while holding hands is the mountain of the past that the two of them must overcome, and it is also a healing space that will enable them to move forward.”

They continued, “Please make sure to catch their special journey on today’s episode in order to find out what sort of farewell the two of them, who have finally come together after circling each other for years, will give Do Yeong.”

The next episode of “Last Summer” will air on November 30 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)