Watch: Hahm Eun Jung Plays Twins Whose Fates Were Changed By Oh Hyun Kyung's Greed In 'First Man' Teaser

MBC’s new weekday drama “First Man” has shared a thrilling new teaser!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Hahm Eun Jung takes on dual roles as Oh Jang Mi, an independent and righteous woman who dreams of opening her own restaurant, and Ma Se Rin, a spoiled troublemaker and the only granddaughter of Dream Group’s chairman.

The newly released teaser begins with a close-up look at Hahm Eun Jung’s character. As the teaser flashes a look at a pair of twins, Chae Hwa Young (Oh Hyun Kyung) muses, “You are a child that shouldn’t have been born,” highlighting her willingness to carry out any evil for her desires. She further orders Kang Hyuk (Lee Jae Hwang), “Get rid of one child. No matter what.”

The twin’s mother Jung Sook Hee (Jung So Young) attempts to run away with the children, saying, “We can’t die here.” Another scene of Chae Hwa Young pondering, “Which child should I take?” shows the twisted fates of the twin caused by Chae Hwa Young.

Jung Sook Hee cries, “I’m sorry. Mom promises to protect you,” as she is pushed to a corner. The teaser ends as Ham Eun Jung’s character states, “Get revenge with me.”

“First Man” is set to premiere on December 15. Stay tuned!

