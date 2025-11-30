Stray Kids' Lee Know Diagnosed With Ankle Sprain After Being Injured At 2025 MAMA Awards

After suffering an injury at the 2025 MAMA Awards, Stray Kids’ Lee Know has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain.

On November 30, JYP Entertainment announced that Lee Know, who sustained an ankle injury while performing during the second night of the MAMA Awards the day before, had immediately visited the hospital for examination and treatment after returning to Korea.

According to the agency, Lee Know “has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, and in accordance with the medical team’s opinion, he will be receiving appropriate treatment and taking sufficient rest.”

JYP Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE. We would like to inform you about the health condition of Stray Kids member Lee Know. During the 2025 MAMA Awards performance on November 29 (SAT), Lee Know sustained an ankle injury and immediately received the necessary treatment on site. Upon his return to Korea on November 30 (SUN), he immediately visited the hospital to undergo additional examinations and receive treatment. He has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, and in accordance with the medical team’s opinion, he will be receiving appropriate treatment and taking sufficient rest. We kindly request the understanding of fans who may have been concerned, and assure you that we will continue to prioritize the artist’s health as we support Lee Know’s swift recovery. Thank you.

Wishing Lee Know the speediest of recoveries!