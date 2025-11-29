Watch: Performances From 2025 MAMA AWARDS (CHAPTER 2)

More artists impressed with great performances on the second day of the 2025 MAMA AWARDS!

Kim Hye Soo and Felix, KYOKA and Sung Han Bin, ALLDAY PROJECT, KickFlip, IDID, CORTIS, Ahn Hyo Seop, BABYMONSTER’s Pharita, Ahyeon, and Rora, JO1, izna, RIIZE, TXT, aespa, Stray Kids, and G-Dragon performed at CHAPTER 2 of the 2025 MAMA AWARDS on November 29.

Watch the performances below:

Kim Hye Soo and Felix – “HEAR MY ROAR”

KYOKA and Sung Han Bin – “BAD BOY”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “FAMOUS”

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

KickFlip – “My First Love Song”

KickFlip and IDID – “Boy In Luv”

CORTIS – “GO!” + “FaSHioN”

Ahn Hyo Seop – “Jinu’s Lament”

BABYMONSTER’s Pharita, Ahyeon, and Rora – HUNTR/X “What It Sounds Like” + “Golden”

JO1 – “BE CLASSIC” + “Handz In My Pocket”

izna – “Mamma Mia”

RIIZE – “Bag Bad Back” + “Fame”

ZEROBASEONE – “Doctor! Doctor!” + “ICONIK”

TXT – “Upside Down Kiss” + “Beautiful Strangers”

aespa – “Dirty Work” + “Rich Man”

Stray Kids – “CREED” + “Chk Chk Boom” + “DIVINE” + “CEREMONY (Hip Hip Version)”

G-Dragon – “DRAMA” (feat. Song So Hee) + “Heartbreaker” + “Untitled, 2025”

