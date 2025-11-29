Winners Of 2025 MAMA AWARDS (CHAPTER 2)

The two days of the 2025 MAMA AWARDS have come to a close.

This year’s MAMA AWARDS was a two-day event held at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

CHAPTER 2 on November 29 was hosted by Kim Hye Soo. Following wins at CHAPTER 1 for Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” and ENHYPEN, the remaining two Daesang (Grand Prize) wins went to Stray Kids for Album of the Year with “KARMA” and G-Dragon for Artist of the Year.

In addition, aespa took home four wins at this year’s MAMA AWARDS including Best Female Group, Best Dance Performance Female Group, and Best Choreography, while SEVENTEEN won three awards including Best Male Group and Best Dance Performance Male Group.

Check out the full list of winners for CHAPTER 2:

Artist of the Year: G-Dragon

Album of the Year: Stray Kids – “KARMA”

Best Female Group: aespa

Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN

Best Dance Performance Female Group: aespa – “Whiplash”

Best Dance Performance Male Solo: G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”

Favorite Rising Artist: izna

Best Choreography: aespa – “Whiplash”

Visa Super Stage Artist: TXT

Best Female Artist: Rosé

Best Male Artist: G-Dragon

Olive Young K-Beauty Artist: Hearts2Hearts

Music Visionary of the Year: “KPop Demon Hunters”

Favorite Asian Artist: JO1

Breakthrough Artist: ALLDAY PROJECT

Worldwide KCONers’ Choice: ZEROBASEONE

Best OST: HUNTR/X – “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)

Best Dance Performance Female Solo: Jennie – “like JENNIE”

Best Dance Performance Male Group: SEVENTEEN – “THUNDER”

Best Vocal Performance Solo: Rosé – “toxic till the end”

Best Vocal Performance Group: DAVICHI – “Stitching”

Best Band Performance: DAY6 – “Maybe Tomorrow”

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: BIG Naughty – “MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)”

Best Music Video: Jennie – “ZEN”

Best Collaboration: Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

